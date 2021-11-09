Keta tidal waves victims call for help

Residents of Kedzikope in the Keta Municipality hit by tidal waves attack on Sunday dawn, are calling for government intervention.

According to them, provision of temporary accommodation such as tents, canopies and beds, and food items and clothing would help alleviate their suffering.

The Assembly member for the area, Mr Amenyo Quashigah said though there was the need for a “sea belt” to permanently secure the coastline, “my people need urgent help after losing their homes to flood waters.”

Sea water on Sunday submerged about 300 homes at Kedzikope, Abutiakope, and Keta Central in the Keta Municipality rendering about 2,000 people homeless.

Visits by the Ghana News Agency to Kedzikope on Sunday and Monday saw some displaced persons squeezing themselves and their belongings in small available rooms, whilst others crowded at the community centre serving as a haven for them with others also carrying their belongings including cooking materials, beds on their heads in search of a safer place.

Others also decided to stay in their flooded rooms, sleep on top of tables with their children, some sat on benches the entire time while authorities worked to pump the flood waters from homes and pathways back into the sea.