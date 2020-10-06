Rev. Dr. Fred Deegbe, Senior Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Accra has cut-the-sod for the construction of a Worship and Musical Theatre at Keta in the Volta Region.

The construction of the 500-seater capacity building, which would have other ancillary facilities including a podium for a 100-member choir, a terrace for outdoor events, spaces for both local and foreign musical instruments, offices, and washrooms, is expected to attract tourists to the area upon completion.

Rev. Dr. Deegbe in a short speech to break the ground for works to begin said he was happy as a son of the soil to see such a project being initiated.

The former General-Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana asked for God’s blessing for the investor, Mr. Albert Kwame Degollo, who he called “Governor of Building” so he (Mr. Degollo) could complete the project to the glory of God.

“Unless the Lord builds, the builders work uselessly. I pray for God’s grace and strength for you to finish what you’re about to start and I’ll like to say that this project will be a legacy that will live beyond your wildest imagination.”

Togbe Kasa III, Divisional Chief of Ho-Ahoe said he was amazed that at his age, Mr Degollo was still thinking about others and doing something not for himself but for Anloland, Eweland and the country at large.

Mr. Albert Degollo, the investor and retired air traffic controller said the Worship and Musical Theatre together with an ongoing Keta Hostels and Lodges project would be completed in three years to kick-start the re-emergence of Keta.

He said the motivation for undertaking his three projects was not profit-driven but the desire to help build a new city of Keta that would attract people to the area.

“My latest project is to bring tourists from all parts of Ghana and beyond to enjoy Volta-made music. It’s a known fact that the Volta Region is a land of rhythm (agbadza, borborbor, kinka, etc) but we don’t have any place for musical concerts, inter-school competition and all that.”

“I conceived the idea of the hostels and lodges project following concerns by Management of the Nurses Training College at Keta over accommodation problems for instructors and students alike. The first, the Keta Lagoon Resort was also to make a statement for Keta and the region.”

The famous Keta Lagoon Resort is temporarily down but there are indications work would start on it to resume operations to further advance the re-emergence of the Keta agenda.