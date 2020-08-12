The Elli Beach Resort in Keta in the Volta Region will be the venue for the 2020 edition of Ghana’s Strongest Reality Show organized by TV3.

The four finalists are Prosper Dakora, Godfred Akobila, Ahmed Boakye and Mustapha Arhin.

They will thrill the fans with their skill, stamina, speed and above all strength to win the brand new car at stake. The catch word of the event is – ‘The Power To Do’.

All of them have fans and massive followers, and they hope to excite their admirers including Yours Truly who has been following the show since it began.

The people of Keta said they are very glad to host the event and they have promised to make it very attractive and thrilling.

Ruben Adjahoe of Keta Sun Set Beach Soccer Club said the whole of the township is excited about the event and they can not wait to see who becomes the new champion.

In the big towns of Accra and Kumasi, the supporters of the contestants have been debating and arguing each day, just in anticipation for a splendid programme.

All the contestants, officials and fans have been advised to be careful, cautious and vigilant in observing the safety and health protocols in the fight against Covid-19.

All the aspirants have become ambassadors of health and are preaching against Covid-19, but there would be only one winner.

If you want to see who wins, just tune in to TV 3 on Sunday between 4pm and 6pm to see the action and thriller.