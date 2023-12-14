Keta traders confident of making good sale during holidays   

Some business owners at Keta in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region have expressed optimism about recording good sales during this year’s Christmas and New Year festivities.

This, according to them, would help improve their various businesses for a better living.

Mr Ketormenya Major Klenam, a boutique shop owner at Vui, a suburb of Keta, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said business over the years had been bad due to the economic hardships experienced by many.

“Buying and selling has declined drastically within the year, our goods are still in stock, and our capitals are locked too,” he stated.

He expressed the hope that the trend would change in the upcoming season to mitigate their losses.

Mr Noble Agbenu, a fashion designer, also told the GNA that sewing has not been improving since November last year but hoped the yuletide would be full of improvements.

Madam Akos Agbenyo, a hairdresser, on her part, told the GNA that customers always complained about economic hardship.

“The Brazilian hair and many beautiful stylish hairs have here since last year without being bought,” she lamented.

Some business sectors, including the hospitality industry, have also complained about low patronage within the year but expressed the hope that the season would improve.

Some residents the GNA interacted with, however, anticipated a better financial breakthrough for a successful season.