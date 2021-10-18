KETABUSCO 2001 year group returns after 20 years to support School

The 2001 year batch of Keta Business College (KETABUSCO) Old Students Association (KEBSOSA) has presented some assorted School items to their Alma mater in a brief ceremony.

The items were five sets of double room canopies and four copies each of five books: Personal Development, Financial Intelligence, Learning Styles, Study Skills, and Examination Techniques for the school’s use.

The items, worth GH¢10,000.00 were meant to lessen the burden on school Management in providing canopies for programmes and to provide literature to guide students into becoming prominent academicians and professionals in future respectively.

The presentation, which took place at the school’s premises formed part of activities of the year group to mark their 20 years since leaving the walls of the 82-year old school.

Mr Mawuli Amuzu, President of the year group during the presentation, said the items apart from solving a need of the school and supporting present and future generations of students to become better in life, was also to motivate the students to give back to KETABUSCO years after completion.

“We’re here today to do this small presentation. We say small presentations because the school has a lot of needs. We only picked an item from the needs.

This is to motivate you that in some years to come, you will be where we are now as old students and you must also give something to the school.”

He called for the maintenance of the items to make them last long enough to serve purposes for which they were procured to benefit a lot more students.

Major Martin Dziedzorm Dey, Organiser of the year group, and Commander Rear, the Second Infantry Battalion, Western Region encouraged the students to feel good about KETABUSCO, focus on their studies and trust that something good would come out of them in future.

“You’re privileged because when we arrived here in 1998, we had only four structures. All these beautiful structures you see now were not there. KETABUSCO has produced prominent citizens for this country. Take your studies seriously so you can become anything you aspire to be in future and be able to come back and show gestures of kindness to our alma mater.”

Mr Etse Godstime Seake-Kwawu, the Headmaster was grateful for the gesture and said it would motivate them to do more noting, it had always been the desire of teachers and Management of KETABUSCO for students to excel, become important persons in future to impact lives of people.

Mr Kodzo Sedegah, President of KEBSOSA in an interview with the Ghana News Agency thanked the 2001 year group for their donation and acknowledged the contributions of other old students (Coronats) citing the recent donation of the water tank by the 1981 year group to mark their 40th anniversary and the solar panel project for the school by some eight distinguished Coronats with support from Global Village Afrika.

“I salute the 2001 year group for marking their 20th anniversary of leaving this great school of ours by donating to the school. This poses a challenge to all of us to emulate this shining example. I would like to encourage us all to turn our eyes generously to KETABUSCO and give on occasions like this.

I also thank all those year groups and individuals who have given back to the school. Let’s keep it up.”