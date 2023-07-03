KETASCO 2021 NSMQ star reported dead

James Lutterodt, One of finalists who represented Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz, has passed on.

He reportedly died on Monday morning due to suspected food poisoning.

James, along with Fransica and Bright, made history by leading Ketasco to the NSMQ finals for the first time.

While they didn’t emerge as champions, their talents and efforts were widely recognized and praised by Ghanaians, leading to scholarships and other opportunities.

At the time of his passing, James was pursuing a Computer Science degree at the University of Ghana. His commitment to education and participation in the NSMQ demonstrated his profound enthusiasm for knowledge and learning