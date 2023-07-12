Ketasco: All flags fly at half-mast in honour of James Lutterodt

All flags at the Keta Senior High Technical school (Ketasco) are flying at half-mast from Monday, July 10, in honour of the late former National Science and Maths Quiz contestant, James Lutterodt.

Mr. Innocent Augustt, Headmaster of the school disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that the school’s management committee were deliberating to give the brilliant student a befitting burial.

“We were doing our 58th annual Southern Zonal Inter-Schools competition, when the devastating news broke,” he said.

Key among their plans Mr Augustt stated, would be a vigil on Friday night being part of activities in remembrance of the former student.

Lutterodt was a member of Ketasco’s 2021 NSMQ squad, together with Bright Senyo Gadzo, and Francisca Lamini that raised the flag of Ketasco and the whole of Volta Region high as they remained the first SHS from the region to climb up to the top.

Lutterodt was a level 200 Computer Science student at the University of Ghana, Legon.

His demise was all over social media from Monday, July 2 after his father had confirmed his death.