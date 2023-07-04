KETASCO community saddened by death of 2021 NSMQ star 

The Management of Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) has expressed shock over the demise of the school’s 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) team member, James Lutterodt.

Mr Innocent Augustt, KETASCO headmaster, speaking to the Ghana News Agency, said the school could not believe the news of James’ death until a confirmation from the father.

“We also received the sad news yesterday with great shock. We tried to contact the family for confirmation but could not reach them until late last night. The father confirmed the passing of our student.”

He disclosed that Management would soon meet for “briefing, discussion and decision” on how best to commiserate with the bereaved family.

Dr Stanislaus Adiaba, the Chairman, Interim Management Committee (IMC) of KETASCO’s past students (Dzolalians), said the IMC was concerning itself with the “forthcoming Volta and Oti Region Zonal NSMQ competition next week when the sad news of Dz James Lutterodt was received yesterday.”

“The passing on of James has hit all Dzolalians with a heavy blow including the school and the NSMQ team, which is currently in camp, including a junior brother of James,

On behalf of the Dzo Lali community, we wish to express our condolences to the family and year group of James. Let’s all keep and remember the Lutterodt family in our prayers.

“James, a brilliant up-and-coming legend, rest in perfect peace with the LORD Almighty God.”

Mr Kojo Mattah, the immediate past National President of the Dzolalians, described James’ demise as devastating news to him, past students, and the school and prayed for God to console the family over his loss.

James was a member of the 2021 NSMQ team, including Francisca Lamini and Bright Senyo Gadzo that made KETASCO proud by becoming the first-ever school from the Volta Region to reach the finals of the prestigious competition.

The Level 200 Computer Science student at the University of Ghana, who recently also gained admission to one of the American universities, died Monday of suspected food poisoning while in school before returning home on vacation.