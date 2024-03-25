Kete Muslim Youth Association Donates Food Items To Institutions

The Kete Muslim Youth Association (KMYA) on Sunday, March 24, 2024, donated some food items to some institutions in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region towards the ongoing Ramadan prayer activities which form an essential part of the Muslin calendar.

The beneficiary institutions were the Krachi Prisons, Krachi Senior High School (KRASEC), Krachi Nursing and Midwifery Training College, all at Kete-Krachi as well as a number of the aged in the Kete-Krachi community.

The laudable gesture by the KMYA, formed part of the Association’s support for the beneficiary institutions and individuals during this period of Ramadan.

The food items included several bags of rice, sugar, cartons of milk, dates, tomatoes, tuna fish as well as onions amongst others.

The Kete-Krachi Branch Chairman of the Association, Alhaji Umar Baba Labaran, used the occasion, first of all, to thank Almighty Allah for creating the opportunity for them to witness this holy and sacred month of Ramadan.

On their part, the representatives of the various beneficiary institutions and individuals expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Kete Muslims Youth Association for the kind gesture. According to them, the donation has come at the right time due to the pressing needs of these institutions and the aged in the area.

The Imam at the Krachi Prison, Mr. Alhassan as well as the Senior Housemaster of KRASEC, Mr. Abubakar Imurana, all noted on behalf of their colleagues that, the food items would go a long way to fend for those they described as ‘the have-nots’ in this period of the Ramadan Fasting.

They also lauded the contribution of the KMYA towards the development of the area over the years, describing such a consistent gesture towards these institutions every year, as welcoming and overwhelming.

They expressed the hope that the Association would continue to offer such support shortly to better the lot of the people.

Some members of the delegation at the presentation events included the Co-ordinator of the Association, Mr. Umar Sualihu, the Vice Chairman, Hon. Rabiu Bio as well as the Secretary of the Kete-Krachi Branch of the Association, Hon. Hukash Muntari. The rest were the former Kete-Krachi Branch Chairman, Mr. Haadi Abdul-Rahaman, Mr. Haala, Mr.

Sani Muntala and a host of others.