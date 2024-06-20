Kete Muslim Youth Association Donates To Krachi West Hospital

As part of its commitment to its social responsibility and well-being of the Krachi West Municipality (KWM), the Kete Muslims Youth Association (KMYA) has presented an Anesthesia Machine, which is essential medical equipment, to the surgery department of the Krachi West Municipal Hospital at Kete Krachi in the Oti Region.

The equipment which cost some Seventy Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc70,000.00), would go a long way to facilitate and promote the delivery of quality healthcare services within the municipality and beyond.

This great initiative, funded by the members of the Association, together with other friends outside the Krachi West Municipality, was aimed, amongst other things at addressing the critical need for the medical equipment to enhance patient care and treatment during surgical procedures.

Presenting the equipment at a short ceremony at the hospital, Mr. Hisham Osman, a Biological Scientist and Lecturer at the University for Development Studies (UDS), Tamale, and the Tamale Branch Secretary of the Association, acknowledged the important role of the surgical department in quality healthcare delivery and expressed optimism that the donation would have a positive impact on patient care delivery and the efficiency of the department.

Mr. Osman also noted that using an anesthesia machine would enhance the quality of healthcare for clients in the municipality and ensure surgical staff and patients undergoing surgery would have successful surgical procedures.

The Biological Scientist further observed that the gesture would contribute to realizing the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) Three (3), which aims to ensure good health and well-being for all, at all ages.

He stressed the need for the machine to be put to good and safe use to benefit all and sundry in the health delivery space, particularly the clients.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Hillary Gadzey, who received the equipment on behalf of the facility, expressed gratitude to the members and executives of the Kete Muslims Youth Association for their continuous efforts in contributing to the improvement of healthcare delivery through various interventions by the association.

He explained that the donation of the Anesthesia Machine is timely and would help the hospital to discharge its duties effectively and efficiently.

Dr. Gadzey hoped that this act of support and kind gesture would inspire others to emulate the shining example of the KMYA.

As a development-oriented Association, the KMYA believes that the donation accentuates its commitment and objectives of promoting development in the Krachi West Municipality.

Present at the ceremony were Chiefs of Kete, some Imams, Youth Leaders, some Staff and Management Members of the hospital and members of the Kete Muslim Youth Association.

He explained that the donation of the Anesthesia Machine is timely and would help the hospital to discharge its duties effectively and efficiently.

Dr. Gadzey hoped that this act of support and kind gesture would inspire others to emulate the shining example of the KMYA.

As a development-oriented Association, the KMYA believes that the donation accentuates its commitment and objectives of promoting development in the Krachi West Municipality.

Present at the ceremony were Chiefs of Kete, some Imams, Youth Leaders, some Staff and Management Members of the hospital, and members of the Kete Muslim Youth Association.