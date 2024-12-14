Ketu North MP-elect Edem Agbana Expresses Confidence in President-elect Mahama’s Leadership

Edem Agbana, the Member of Parliament-elect for Ketu North, has expressed unwavering confidence in the ability of President-elect John Dramani Mahama to lead Ghana toward progress and prosperity.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on December 13, Agbana praised Mahama’s character, vision, and integrity, highlighting these qualities as crucial for inspiring the nation’s development under his leadership.

“President Mahama is coming to the presidency again with experience as a vice president, experience as president, and experience as an opposition leader for eight years,” Agbana said. “The benefit of this is that for the last eight years, I am very convinced that President Mahama has had the opportunity to reflect on his own tenure as president.”

Agbana further emphasized that Mahama possesses the right mindset, character, and integrity to lead Ghana toward success. He appealed to all Ghanaians who will work alongside Mahama in his administration to set an example and work for the greater good of the country, as the nation expects a lot from the new government.

“I am confident that the NDC will deliver. I am confident that issues related to sports, youth, healthcare, and infrastructure will all be addressed,” Agbana stated, signaling optimism for a brighter future under Mahama’s leadership.