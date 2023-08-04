Ketu North NCCE Directorate Urges BECE Candidates To Respect Exam Rules

The Ketu North Municipal Director of National Commission of Civic Education (NCCE), Mr. Prosper K. Afealete addressed Final Year Pupils from selected Schools who are about to sit for the BECE in the Ketu North Municipality in the Volta Region.

This was a collaborative programme by the Dzodze Federation A under the auspices of Ghana Education Service (GES), and NCCE was the Resource for the outreach.

Sanitary Pads were also distributed to the Female Candidates to prevent any unforeseen happenings or eventualities, especially during the exams since some level of fear is inevitable.

Mr. Afealete also stressed on the need to respect Examination Rules, uphold the integrity of the exams, and respect officials in order to promote the good name of their respective Schools.

He urged Pupils to put in their all come Monday 7th August, 2023 till the end of the examination.

He admonished the Pupils to be productive and refrain from the unsafe use of Drugs and shun bad companies and other Social Vices while awaiting Results.

Also joined by Social Welfare Officer, Mr. Godwin Awlime, who entreated the Girls to be conscious and not engage in acts that can lead to Teenage Pregnancy.

At the event were Basic Schools from Tsiaveme, Kave, Kpelikope, Agorvie, Heheme, Torvie, and Tokpo Zomanyi.

Written by: Juliet Enam Obiri (ACEO-NCCE)