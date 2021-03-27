Some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ketu North Constituency have called on President Akufo-Addo to nominate a more qualified person to replace the current Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

The group, comprising Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station Executives, said Mr Anthony Avorgbedor, the MCE for the area did not deserve a second term as he lacked the influence required to bring the needed development and to improve the electoral fortunes in the vibrant and reliable Constituency for the NPP in the region.

Mr Charles Michael Agbezuke, Spokesperson for the group, in a petition to the President, said Mr. Avorgbedor, had failed not just the people but the President and must not retain his position.

“His lackadaisical behaviour towards genuine needs of the people in areas of job, road, education, and water provision leaves many disappointed. Under his leadership, the municipality cannot boast of any self-initiated project.

Mr President, for your general goodwill of accelerated development that trickles down to the area, it would not have been a walk in a park to garner the massive votes we had in the just-ended elections. Mr. Avorgbedor simply lacks innovation.”

The Agorvie Electoral Area Coordinator said the MCE did many disservices to the party in the Constituency by withholding information on activities of the Assembly, which indirectly deprived government communicators of vital information and also failed to play active roles in the 2020 general election as expected of him.

The group, therefore, pleaded with the President to settle on an individual, who is resourceful, a proven team player, a grassroots person, and with good human relations and interpersonal skills, among other qualities to take the office.

When contacted, Mr Avorgbedor declined comments, saying he was yet to be served with the petition.