The Ketu South Municipal Assembly has made donations in the form of cash and assorted items totaling Ghs139, 641.00 to 63 Persons with Disability (PWDs) to facilitate their empowerment towards self-sufficiency.

The items, which included; industrial sewing machines, hair dryers, chest freezers, laptops, corn mills and provisions were to serve as investment for the beneficiaries towards self-reliance and contribute meaningfully to society.

Tuesday’s donation, procured by a three percent allocated as Disability Fund from the District Assemblies Common Fund, was the third of such supports to PWDs in the Municipality, bringing the number of beneficiaries to about 400 since the disbursement of the Fund in 2018 through Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Mr Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, Ketu South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) at a short ceremony to present the items, called on the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items and cash donations to benefit them and the society.

He said government was committed to providing social intervention programmes and projects to enhance lives of the needy and the vulnerable in society and there was the need to retain it in power to do even more for the citizens stressing, “do not allow yourselves to be deceived.”

Mr Gideon Nyamedi, the Municipal Director of Social Welfare said a monitoring team would be going round to identify beneficiaries who would be applying the resources to what they requested them for and warned that those who would be caught doing otherwise would have the law to contend with.

Mr Christian Dzisam, Ketu South Chairman of Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations expressed gratitude to the government for granting the requests of members by providing them with their specific needs of educational, economic empowerment and medical/mobility support .

He charged colleague PWDs to make good the assistance given them to avoid begging for alms to make a living.

Mr Emmanuel Yewenyo, a beneficiary from Kudakope, who received the support after a 10th attempt at applying to the Fund, was full of hope the sewing machine would offer a big boost to his vocational trade.

Madam Mawusi Adzaklo, another beneficiary, was grateful to the government and said she was going to establish a provisions store with the donation she received.