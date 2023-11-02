Ketu South Flood Victims Receive Support from Blue Band Ghana

Some victims of the recent flooding at Hatsukope in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region have received support from Blue Band Ghana.

The victims were provided with assorted food items including blue band margarine, bread and used clothing.

Speaking at a brief presentation ceremony, marketing manager (West Africa) for Blue Band, Mawusi Mawuenyefia said, the donation which was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) was to to enable the affected families cope with the devastating effects of the flooding which had taken a toll on the daily lives of the people, while efforts are made to find a lasting solution to the situation.

Mawuenyefia said Blue Band empathized with the victims and promised the company’s continuous support for the victims in the coming days.

Paramount Chief and President of the Aflao Traditional Council, Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V who facilitated the presentation and took the items on behalf of the victims praised Blue Band for the timely intervention, which he said meant a lot to the affected families.

He called on other corporate organizations and well-meaning individuals to also come to the aid of the victims.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to this reporter, expressed their appreciation to the donors and called for further assistance to cushion them against the effects of the flooding.