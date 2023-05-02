Ketu South MP calls for support to facelift Municipal hospital

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ketu South Constituency, is seeking support to refurbish some units of the Ketu South Municipal hospital to give it a facelift.

She also called on stakeholders and well-meaning individuals to lend a helping hand towards the completion of the Paediatric Emergency Unit of the hospital to enhance its operations.

The MP made the call during a working visit to the facility to inspect the progress of work on the Pediatric Emergency Unit she is spearheading at Aflao.

In an interaction with the media after the inspection, the Ketu South lawmaker observed that the current state of health delivery in the Municipality was at a record low.

She said due to the unavailability of adequate health infrastructure to cater for the huge population, especially in Aflao, which was gradually becoming a cosmopolitan area due to its strategic location as a border town.

Madam Gomashie expressed joy at the progress of work on the Paediatric Emergency Unit project and promised to seek for avenue of funding to complete the project.

She called for strong collaboration between management of the hospital and the Municipal Health Directorate in educating the general public on issues of public health to avoid preventable diseases.

Dr Alphonse Makafui Dzakpasu, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, praised the MP for her continuous support towards quality health delivery in the municipality and called on other stakeholders to emulate her efforts to get the project completed on time.

He was particularly grateful for the MP’s decision to start the Paediatric Emergency Unit project, which he said would go a long way to improving the hospital’s operations, saying that “managing adults and children in the same unit is not the best practice.”

The project, which is currently at the lintel level, when completed, would have enough space that can take up to 10 baby- cots and two beds, a nurse station, a staff changing room, a staff locker room, a staff bathroom, patient bath and washrooms among others.

Dr Dzakpasu was confident that, with additional support and funding, the project can be completed and ready for use by the end of 2023.