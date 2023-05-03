Ketu South MP calls for support to give municipal hospital a facelift

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, Mad. Abla Dzifa Gomashie has called for support to refurbish some units at the Ketu South municipal hospital to give it a facelift for a better outlook, befitting the status of a municipal hospital.

She also called on other stakeholders and well-meaning individuals to lend a helping hand towards the completion of a Pediatric Emergency Unit for the hospital to enhance it’s operations.

The MP made the call during a working visit to the facility to inspect progress of work on the Pediatric Emergency Unit she is spearheading for the hospital at Aflao.

In an interaction with the media after the inspection, the Ketu South lawmaker observed that the current state of health delivery in the municipality was at a record low, due to the unavailability of adequate health infrastructure to cater for the huge population, especially in Aflao which was gradually becoming a cosmopolitan area, due to its strategic location as a border town.

Mad. Gomashie expressed joy at the progress of work on the Pediatric Emergency Unit project and promised to seek for more avenues of funding to complete the project.

She called for strong collaboration between management of the hospital and the municipal health directorate in educating the general public on issues of public health to avoid the influx of preventable diseases going forward.

Dr Alphonse Makafui Dzakpasu, the medical superintendent of the hospital, praised the MP for her continuous support towards quality health delivery in the municipality and called on other stakeholders to emulate her efforts to get the project completed in time.

Dr Dzakpasu was particularly grateful for the MP’s bold decision to start the Pediatric Emergency Unit project which he said would go a long way to improve the hospital’s operations, “seeing that managing adults and children in the same unit is not the best practice.”

The project which is currently at the lintel level, when completed, would have enough space that can take up to 10 cots and 2 beds, a nurse station, a staff changing room, a staff locker room, a staff bath and washrooms.

The unit would also have a patient bath and washrooms among others.

Dr Dzakpasu is confident that, with additional support and funding, the project can be completed and ready for use by the end of 2023.