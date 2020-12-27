Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Member of Parliament (MP) elect for Ketu South, has organised a party for dozens of children at an orphanage called Providence Home.

She earlier in the day visited the Ketu South Municipal Hospital to provide meals to all patients at the Children’s Ward, Female Ward and the new mother’s unit at the Maternity Ward.

The event, which formed part of the former Deputy Minister’s celebration of the Yuletide for children, saw the children of the orphanage and those from the community in their best dresses to eat, drink and make merry.

Madam Helen King, Founder of Providence Home, Aflao said she was inspired by the death of her father to establish the Home in 2001 to provide the needed support for needy children.

She thanked Madam Gomashie and other philanthropists for their support, which had kept the Home running.

She said through the support and donations, the Home had produced men and women who had been to tertiary levels and were working and contributing their quota to the nation’s growth.

“I’m just serving, you supporters of this Providence Home are the ones doing the work and so, I thank you.”

Madam Gomashie called on the children to focus on their books even in the COVID-19-induced school closure, saying only that could afford them a bright future to be in positions to extend helping hands to others one day.

“I am grateful to Mama Helen for taking up this cause to provide a home and support to the needy. I’ll always do my best to support in my small way to ensure this home doesn’t lack.

I urge you all children to always wash your hands frequently and avoid crowding together because COVID-19 is still with us. Importantly, we know schools are closed because of COVID-19 but your books are not. Make time for your books, read them and I hope that you’ll all grow into important persons in future.”