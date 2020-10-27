The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Keta Municipal Assembly,Mr. Elliot Edem Agbenorwu has assured the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) of his outfit’s readiness to partner it to work together to facilitate trade.

He said his office will liaise with the GSA’s Shipper Complaint and Support Unit(SCSU) at the Aflao Border to address impediments to trade.

Mr. Agbenorwu made the pledge when the Tema Branch Manager of the GSA, Mrs. Monica Josiah led a team to call on his office on 27th October,2020 as part of a four-day shipper visitation and outreach to the Volta Region.

Mrs. Josiah used the occasion to express the GSA’s gratitude to the Assembly for constructing a police post at the border.

She said the police post will help address pilfering and harassment concerns of shippers who trade between Ghana and Togo.

The Tema Branch Manager, who has oversight responsibility over the Volta Region, stressed the need for stakeholder collaboration to remove trade bottlenecks to expedite the growth of businesses for socio-economic development.

In a related development, the GSA team also called on the Aflao Sector Command of the Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA)-Customs Division.

Mr. Peter Ehlah , the second-in-command , assured the GSA of Customs’ support in addressing the challenges of importers and exporters at the border.

The shipper visitation exercise ended in the municipality with a visit to the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), Seven Seas Salt Ltd., Regency Salt Ltd. and the Kpoglo Border post.

The visits form part of the GSA’s shipper visitation and outreach programme to reach out to shippers in their areas of operation to listen to their concerns on shipments and business in general.

The outreach programme, over the years, has served as an avenue for the GSA to address shipment-related challenges of shippers across the country.