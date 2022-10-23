Ketu South NDC Chairman Retains Position

Delegates of Ketu South National Democratic Congress (NDC) have retained Mr Bright Kwaku Kumordzie as Chairman in the just-ended constituency executive elections.

He polled 1,012 votes to beat competitions from Mr Joseph Kwasi Nyavi who got 799 votes, Mr Elolo White Kelie, 407 votes and Mr Doe Kornyoh, 193 votes.

Other elected executives include Seth Abelia, Vice Chairman; Desmond Kweku Tsewu, Secretary; Reginald Zigah, Deputy Secretary, Ferguson Ahorlu, Organiser; Joseph Gidiglo, Deputy Organiser; Bright Dzila, Communication Officer; David Doe Kwashie, Deputy Communication Officer; Atsu Lamptey, Youth Organiser and Divine Kporha, Deputy Youth Organiser.

Also, Solace Kutorglo, Women Organiser; Xornam Alayi-Hussey, Deputy Women Organiser; Cornelius Kunya, Treasurer, Dora Dede Mikado, Deputy Treasurer, Ali Anebi Issah, Zongo Caucus Coordinator and Hipolaitus Etse Equagoo, Other Youth Representative.

The October 22 elections also saw Alexander Aluwoe, Cornelius Sablah, Andrew Kushiator, Divine Abuya, Dadolo Tekpah, Eben Assah, Pascal Aheto and Victoria Fiagadzi elected as Eight Executive Members.

Mr Kumordzie, the Chairman in a speech after their swearing in, thanked the delegates and the NDC in the constituency for the victory saying, the victory on the night was not for the individual executives but a victory for the party.

He assured that the party structures would be followed, and that the new leadership would sit down and lay out plans to ensure victory in 2024 urging, “believe in us, let’s work for NDC’s victory.”

Mad Solace Kutorglo, the Women Organiser in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) promised to sacrifice and work in the interest of women and mobilise them towards victory 2024.

“I want to thank everyone for the support and to assure all that I won’t disappoint, I’ll work for NDC women and women in Ketu South. We cannot pretend not to know what is happening economic-wise in the country today and that is why we must win in 2024.”

Mr Kporha, the Deputy Youth Organiser told the GNA that his victory was because the delegates voted for capability, and he vowed not to let them down but work tirelessly to ensure NDC’s return to power in the 2024 general elections.

Saturday’s constituency executive elections which had 2,544 delegates, 61 contestants and four polling stations were generally peaceful with few complaints of double voting, a claim the Electoral Commission led by Mr Kofi Sakyi Boampong discounted.