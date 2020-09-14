Mr David Tiahno Quarshie, the Parliamentary Candidate (PC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Ketu South has inaugurated two farm tractor services to help subsidize cost of farming in the Municipality.

The tractor service under the ‘Ketu South Shall Prosper Initiative’ aimed at improving productivity would work for farmers in the Municipality at a 50 percent subsidy.

Mr Quarshie speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate a Committee for the tractor service, said the gesture was his social responsibility and contribution to the growth of farming in the area.

He said being a farmer himself, he understood problems of farmers and hoped to do more to reduce their burden, disclosing that in 2016, he provided seedlings to farmers in the Municipality to profit from their farming business.

Mr William Ayiteyvi, the Municipal Director of Agriculture underscored the importance of a tractor service to farmers and thanked Mr Quarshie for the gesture.

He said the support would motivate a lot more people to move from subsistence farming to a commercial one as well as those who might have been forced out of farming due to the high costs involved to get back into farming.

Torgbui Fianu II, presiding, was grateful to him for granting their request for a tractor service in the Municipality and prayed for God’s blessings for him to be successful in his bid to represent the people of Ketu South in Parliament to help address other problems in some communities such as water and electricity.

Mr Amewuga Datsomor, Chairman of the five-member tractor service Committee assured that the group would serve all farmers demanding their service without discrimination.

Some farmers the Ghana News Agency (GNA) spoke to could not hide their excitement about the availability of a tractor service in the Municipality.

Madam Sefenya Afaglo, a farmer, said she could now farm on a much bigger land at a reduced cost and reap more profits.

Madam Rose Ahede, a farmer, described the farm tractor service in the area as a great respite and said they were paying around GH¢100.00-GH¢150.00 per an acre of farmland for the services of a tractor and would now pay half of that cost.