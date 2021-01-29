Mr Joseph Kwami Degley, Ketu South Municipal Director, Ghana Health Service (GHS), says the Directorate is ready to fight the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, the Municipality has recorded 64 confirmed cases after tests were conducted on about 2,300 people with 56 recoveries, three deaths and five active cases.

Mr Degley, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, called for citizen’s support against the disease, underlining the need for all to observe COVID-19 safety protocols and reporting to health facilities any time they felt unwell.

This is to ensure early detection and treatment so that, he said, “together, we can defeat this virus as a people.”

He added, “We’re ready in terms of our willingness to work and also, we have enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) needed for our health workers to take care of people who will visit health facilities in the Municipality.

“About a week ago, a businessman and philanthropist, Mr Dzisah Futukpor who is a native of Klikor in the Ketu South Municipality, donated 12,000 pieces of disposable aprons for distribution to us and all health directorates and major health facilities in southern Volta for use to prevent the spread of the virus.

“As of today, January 28, we have five active cases with their contacts being traced. My advice is that we always wear the mask because this new variant of COVID-19 is deadlier and we all need to come together to prevent its spread.

Mr Degley noted that his outfit was working together with the Ghana Education Service Directorate to ensure children were safe after schools across the country reopened fully.

He called on parents and guardians to ensure the safety of their children by insisting that they followed preventive measures, including wearing face masks, washing of hands with soap and water regularly as well as practising social distancing.