Ketu South records 10 cases of measles

Dr Kwasi Senanu Djokoto, the Acting Volta Regional Director of Health, on Monday, said the Ketu South Municipality has recorded 10 cases of Measles.

He however disclosed to the Ghana News Agency, that the arrival of the vaccines was “timely, appropriate and God sent,” towards reducing the effect of an escalation of the outbreak of the disease”.

Dr Djokoto however said the region’s exercise to immunise the babies would hopefully start on Tuesday March 14, 2023, as consignments were being distributed to the Municipal and District Health Directorates for onward transportation to the various facilities.

He appealed to parents especially nursing mothers to avail their babies to the hospitals for the vaccination, to make up for the missed opportunities.

Dr Djokoto commended the media for bringing the shortage of the vaccines onto the front-burner, which resulted in an expedited action to prevent a national calamity.

There was a shortage of vaccines for three childhood killer diseases, being Measles, Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) and Polio, which threatened the country’s effort with the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI).

The Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service on Saturday received the first consignment of vaccines for the three childhood illnesses, and an announcement by the Ministry of Information, through a press statement said distribution to various regions and facilities was underway.

The statement indicated that more of the vaccines were expected in the country in the coming weeks from multiple sources.