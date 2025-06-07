Ketu South Residents Await Resettlement 90 Days After Presidential Visit

Ninety days after President John Dramani Mahama pledged to resettle tidal wave-affected communities in Ketu South, displaced residents remain without relief.

Concerned citizen Joel Degue detailed the ongoing crisis in a June 6, 2025 open letter, citing submerged homes in Agavedzi and the complete loss of Salakope to sea erosion.

Degue described the situation as a “humanitarian emergency,” noting that hundreds lack shelter during the rainy season despite Mahama’s March 2025 promise. This marks Degue’s fourth appeal, emphasizing that medium-term coastal protection plans offer no immediate solution for those “with no safe place tonight.” He demanded emergency shelter, a clear resettlement timeline, and transparency on long-term interventions.

The Ghana Rent Control Department confirmed receiving similar complaints but cited jurisdictional limitations over natural disasters. Degue previously told The High Street Journal in May 2025 that displaced residents now cross into Togo for basic necessities, stressing that temporary relief items fail to address the need for permanent housing.

Ghana lacks standardized protocols for disaster-induced displacement despite coastal erosion displacing over 1,000 citizens in Ketu South since 2023.