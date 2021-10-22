Ketu South residents urged to register for bed-nets

Mr Joseph Kwami Degley, the Ketu South Municipal Director of Health Services, has appealed to the residents to endeavour to register their households from October 22-28, 2021 to benefit from the bed-nets distribution.

He said identifiable registration assistants would be visiting “every house, village and community” to register households within the seven-day period for the Point Mass Distribution (PMD) of the Long Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLINs) scheduled for November 8-14, 2021.

Mr Degley, speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a stakeholders meeting for this year’s PMD campaign, attended by reps of the Public Health Emergency Management Committee, said failure to register would render a household ineligible to receive the LLINs.

“Please remember, without registration, no distribution,” he said.

“When it’s time for the distribution, we’ll go around every community to announce the designated distribution point. It may be a chief’s palace or anywhere that household heads or members will have to go and present any of the beneficiary details for redemption of the LLINs.”

Mr Ernest Alignoi, the Ketu South Municipal Disease Control Officer, said the PMD was a revised campaign strategy by the Ghana Health Service and its partners; the National Malaria Control Programme, the Global Fund and the USAID, to get LLINs into households using the universal coverage principle (one net for two persons in a household).

He indicated that an electronic app (NetApp) would be used to collect information on the households and that a national identification card was required for the registration process but households without any could still register.

“The App is configured to cap the number of nets to be received by a household at five,” he said, adding; “the LLINs for the campaign are free and not for sale and any individual found selling them will be handed over to the law enforcement agencies.”

Alhaji Yusif Ibrahim, the Ketu South Municipal Coordinating Director, who chaired the occasion, called for public sensitisation to encourage residents to register and ensure they slept under the treated nets to prevent malaria.

He advised them to use the nets for the intended purpose and not to fence their gardens.