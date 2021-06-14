Ghana’s drip-heavy rap duo return with new single ‘King Promise’, alongside fresh visuals directed by KTO.

Since their last LP, ‘’Utopia’’, Kev & Grenade have been in the backseat, plotting their next release which is seemingly out now. They return with a trap-inspired tune, powered by that groovy hi-hat and kick drum combo trappers love.

But it’s the laidback vibe and occasional Ga flows from Kev & Grenade that steal the show. The duo pull up in all black, flanked by their crew, while they pose and stunt effortlessly for the camera. The mostly dusty terrain and cuts with containers add a nice touch to the video’s overall feel too.

If street anthems are your thing, Kev & Grenade got you with ‘King Promise’, their trendy new song bound to keep you pumped all day long.