Kevin Abraham Carter: Ghana’s Rising Boxing Sensation

At just 23 years old, Kevin Abraham Carter is already making waves in Ghana’s boxing scene, earning a reputation as a “darling yet deadly” contender in the ring.

Managed by Legacy Rise Sports, owned by Sharaf Mahama, Carter has quickly become a fan favorite, with many tipping him as a future world champion. His journey from university dropout to professional boxer is a testament to his passion, talent, and unyielding determination.

Carter’s story began with a bold decision. While pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Real Estate Management, he realized his heart was elsewhere. “I knew I had the talent, skill, and desire for fame and fortune in boxing,” he said during an exclusive interview. Leaving academia behind, he committed fully to the sport, a move that initially met resistance from his parents. “They didn’t like the idea at first,” Carter admitted. “But when they saw my performance, my deadly punches, and my determination, they gave me their blessings.”

A product of Star World JHS and St. Augustine’s College, Carter’s athleticism isn’t limited to boxing. He previously played basketball and has dabbled in football, skating, snooker, and track and field. However, it’s in the ring where he truly shines. Fighting in the super welterweight to super middleweight class, Carter has already notched six professional wins—all by knockout. His only amateur bout ended in a loss, but he views it as a valuable lesson. “That defeat taught me a lot,” he reflected. “It made me stronger and more focused.”

Carter’s rise hasn’t gone unnoticed. His powerful, precise punches have earned him the nickname “dread and deadly,” and he credits his coach, Kwame of Fit Trip Gym, for honing his skills. “My trainer has been instrumental in my development,” he said. “I wouldn’t be where I am without his guidance.”

Last Friday, Carter made his television debut on Omashi TV, an experience he described as thrilling. “It was my first time on TV, and I loved it,” he shared. The young boxer is determined to use his growing platform to achieve his ultimate goal: bringing a world title to Ghana. “My aim and mission is to become a world champion,” he declared. “I love this game, and I’m ready to put in the work.”

Carter’s humility and gratitude have also endeared him to fans and peers alike. During the interview, he expressed appreciation for the support he’s received from the boxing community. “There are many good boxers out there, and I’m glad fans encourage the best,” he said. He also thanked the interviewer for the opportunity, calling the conversation “entertaining and enlightening.”

As Kevin Abraham Carter continues his ascent, Ghana’s boxing scene watches with bated breath. With his talent, determination, and unwavering focus, the young fighter is poised to make his mark not just locally, but on the global stage. For Carter, the journey is just beginning—and the world is his ring.