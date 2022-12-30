Kevin-Prince Boateng has coaching ambitions

Kevin-Prince Boateng, a midfielder, has made it known what he plans to do after quitting football at the end of the 2022–2023 season.

The 35-year-old has declared his intention to keep playing football once his current professional career expires.

“I think about football, I know football, and football is my life,” remarked Boateng.

Although I’m not yet certain of my plans, I obviously want to remain at Hertha.

Boateng was unsure at first. The former FC Barcelona and AC Milan player then instantly revealed a secret goal.

Boateng said, “I’ve been genuinely wanting to become a coach for the past few weeks.

The Hertha player claimed, “I’ve watched a lot of coaches, and I think I can do it too, or even do it better.”

Boateng made everyone in the studio laugh and cheer. Perhaps one day I’ll work as a coach in the Bundesliga, he continued.