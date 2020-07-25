Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has left Turkish giants Besiktas ahead of the end of his loan deal with the club.

Boateng who picked a knock in Besiktas’ penultimate game against Fenerbache penned an emotional farewell message to the club ahead of their final game of the season.

“I would like to because the large Beşiktaş family, very but thanks at the first minute, I will really miss you at all times and always that I have really success,” K.P Boateng posted on Twitter.

The 33-year old spent the last seven months with the White and Blacks, making eleven appearances and scoring three times for the club.

The German born Ghanaian is returning to La Viola to fight for a place in the team after early struggles in the first half of the season.

Boateng joined Fiorentina from Sassuola last summer on a two year deal, with the option of extending for another year.

