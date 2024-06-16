Kevin Taylor To Join Mahama’s Cabinet If NDC Wins 2024 Elections

Dr. Randy Abbey, host of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV; Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner; and Kevin Ekow Taylor, host of With All Due Respect – a show mainly published on Loud Silence TV – have been shortlisted for ministerial positions should John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, emerge victorious in the 2024 general elections.

The three have been proposed for the ministerial positions of Youth and Sports, Information, Attorney General, and Minister for Justice, respectively.

In a leaked letter addressed to the Secretary of the Appointments Committee of the NDC, ahead of the election and signed by Mr. Mahama, the proposal is grounded on positive forecasts from credible agencies including Fitch Solutions, the Economist Intelligence Unit, and Global Info Analytics, which indicate a favorable outcome for the NDC.

Other names on the list include Stan Xoese Dogbe as Chief of Staff; Joyce Bawa Mogtari as Executive Secretary to the President; Kofi Totobi Quakyi, National Security Advisor; Col. Larry Gbevlo-Lartey (Rtd), National Security Coordinator; James Agalga, Defense; and Peter Lanchene Toobu, Interior.

The list, which was put together during a campaign meeting attended by the flagbearer, also includes Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the embattled Minority leader, penciled for the Ministry of Finance; Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Foreign Affairs; Peter Boamah Otokunor, Agriculture; John Abdulai Jinapor, Energy; Julius Debrah, Trade and Industry; and Dr. Edward Omane Boamah as a proposed Health Minister.

The rest are Dominic Akuritinga Ayine for Education; Kwame Awuah-Darko for Lands and Natural Resources; Samuel Nartey George for Communications; Felix Kwakye Ofosu for Roads and Transport; and Dorcas Affo-Toffey for Gender.

Mr. Mahama indicated that the positions of Members of Parliament and Parliamentary Candidates on the list would be guaranteed upon securing victory in the Parliamentary elections.

The NDC is expected to announce the list on January 8, 2025, a day after swearing in Mr. Mahama as President.

Stating the primary objective of presenting the list at this juncture in the leaked letter, Mr. Mahama indicated that this is to ensure that the next NDC government is prepared to hit the ground running, thereby meeting the high expectations of the Ghanaian populace.

He noted that the individuals on this list have demonstrated exceptional dedication and service to the party, significantly contributing to enhancing its electoral fortunes through their relentless efforts and loyalty.

The letter to the proposed Appointments Committee of the party is for the Committee to undertake the necessary background checks and vetting processes to confirm the competence and suitability of the individuals for their respective portfolios.

It should be recalled that Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the party’s national chairman, speaking during the formal presentation of Prof. Opoku Agyemang as running mate on April 24, 2024, admonished members of the party to refrain from squabbling over positions in the next Mahama administration.

He also warned against complacency due to the polls conducted by groups that appear to favor the NDC, stating that internal disputes will dampen the enthusiasm among their followers.

Days later, information emerged that Mr. Mahama was allegedly selling positions to different people in the party. Reports indicated that, in some instances, the same position had been sold to two or three individuals, with the lucky appointee being the one with the deepest pockets.