(dpa) – The following are key dates in the life of Prince Philip:
June 10, 1921: Prince Philip is born on the island of Corfu, the only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Germany’s Princess Alice of Battenberg.
December 1922: Philip and his family flee Greece after his uncle, King Constantine I, is forced to abdicate.
1939: The prince joins the Royal Navy as a cadet; Princess Elizabeth, aged just 13, falls in love with Philip when she meets him on a visit to the Royal Naval College.
1942: Philip is appointed first lieutenant on the destroyer HMS Wallace.
1945: While serving as first lieutenant on the HMS Whelp, Philip is present in Tokyo Bay when the Japanese surrender at the end of World War II.
July 1947: The engagement of Philip to Princess Elizabeth is announced.
November 20, 1947: Philip, now the Duke of Edinburgh and having adopted the anglicized name of Mountbatten, marries Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in London.
November 14, 1948: Their first child, Charles Philip Arthur George, is born at Buckingham Palace.
August 15, 1950: The couple’s only daughter Princess Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise is born.
February 6, 1952: George VI dies in his sleep at Sandringham Castle. Elizabeth accedes to the throne and Philip’s naval career comes to an end.
June 2, 1953: The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.
November 24, 1953: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip begin their first Commonwealth tour.
1956: Philip founds the Duke of Edinburgh Award.
February 19, 1960: The couple’s third child Prince Andrew Albert Christian Edward is born.
March 10, 1964: The couple’s fourth child Prince Edward is born.
June 1977: The Queen marks her Silver Jubilee.
July 29, 1981: Prince Charles marries Lady Diana Spencer.
August 28, 1996: Prince Charles and Princess Diana divorce.
August 31, 1997: Princess Diana dies in Paris car crash.
April 9, 2005: Prince Charles marries Camilla Parker Bowles who becomes Duchess of Cornwall.
March 2008: An inquest into the death of Diana dismisses claims that Philip had orchestrated her killing
2012: Diamond Jubilee marked around the Commonwealth; Philip misses some of the celebration after contracting a recurrent bladder infection.
2017: The queen marks 65 years on the throne with her Sapphire Jubilee.
August 2017: Philip meets Marines in his final public engagement.
April 2018: Philip has “successful” hip replacement surgery
February 2019: Philip gives up his driver’s licence after a collision he was involved in while driving near the royal Sandringham estate.
July 2020: Philip hands over a ceremonial military role to his daughter-in-law Camilla.
January 2021: Buckingham Palace announces that Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth have both been vaccinated against Covid-19.
February 2021: Prince Philip admitted to hospital after “feeling unwell.”
April 9, 2021: Buckingham Palace announces Prince Philip’s death at Windsor Castle. He was 99.
