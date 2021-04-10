(dpa) – The following are key dates in the life of Prince Philip:

June 10, 1921: Prince Philip is born on the island of Corfu, the only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Germany’s Princess Alice of Battenberg.

December 1922: Philip and his family flee Greece after his uncle, King Constantine I, is forced to abdicate.

1939: The prince joins the Royal Navy as a cadet; Princess Elizabeth, aged just 13, falls in love with Philip when she meets him on a visit to the Royal Naval College.

1942: Philip is appointed first lieutenant on the destroyer HMS Wallace.

1945: While serving as first lieutenant on the HMS Whelp, Philip is present in Tokyo Bay when the Japanese surrender at the end of World War II.

July 1947: The engagement of Philip to Princess Elizabeth is announced.

November 20, 1947: Philip, now the Duke of Edinburgh and having adopted the anglicized name of Mountbatten, marries Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in London.

November 14, 1948: Their first child, Charles Philip Arthur George, is born at Buckingham Palace.

August 15, 1950: The couple’s only daughter Princess Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise is born.

February 6, 1952: George VI dies in his sleep at Sandringham Castle. Elizabeth accedes to the throne and Philip’s naval career comes to an end.

June 2, 1953: The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.

November 24, 1953: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip begin their first Commonwealth tour.

1956: Philip founds the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

February 19, 1960: The couple’s third child Prince Andrew Albert Christian Edward is born.

March 10, 1964: The couple’s fourth child Prince Edward is born.

June 1977: The Queen marks her Silver Jubilee.

July 29, 1981: Prince Charles marries Lady Diana Spencer.

August 28, 1996: Prince Charles and Princess Diana divorce.

August 31, 1997: Princess Diana dies in Paris car crash.

April 9, 2005: Prince Charles marries Camilla Parker Bowles who becomes Duchess of Cornwall.

March 2008: An inquest into the death of Diana dismisses claims that Philip had orchestrated her killing

2012: Diamond Jubilee marked around the Commonwealth; Philip misses some of the celebration after contracting a recurrent bladder infection.

2017: The queen marks 65 years on the throne with her Sapphire Jubilee.

August 2017: Philip meets Marines in his final public engagement.

April 2018: Philip has “successful” hip replacement surgery

February 2019: Philip gives up his driver’s licence after a collision he was involved in while driving near the royal Sandringham estate.

July 2020: Philip hands over a ceremonial military role to his daughter-in-law Camilla.

January 2021: Buckingham Palace announces that Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth have both been vaccinated against Covid-19.

February 2021: Prince Philip admitted to hospital after “feeling unwell.”

April 9, 2021: Buckingham Palace announces Prince Philip’s death at Windsor Castle. He was 99.