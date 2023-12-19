Key installations handed over to Somali security forces

Somali security forces have officially taken over security responsibilities for the presidential palace, State House, and Parliament from the African Union Transition Mission (ATMIS) troops.

ATMIS said the handover took place Sunday afternoon in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, marking the resumption of Phase Two of the troops’ drawdown from the country. “The handover of these State institutions, previously central to the ATMIS mandate, is a critical move in the transition process. This is a significant milestone that is a testament to the collective progress made over the years,”

ATMIS said in a statement issued in Mogadishu Sunday evening. The handover of the two facilities, which had been under the command of Ugandan troops under ATMIS since 2007, symbolizes the government’s commitment and preparedness to assume full security responsibilities for Somalia, the AU mission said.

The drawdown is in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2710, which mandates the withdrawal of 3,000 ATMIS troops by Dec. 31. “This significant step marks progress in Somalia’s journey toward self-reliance and stability,” the Somali presidency said in a statement posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

In the first phase of the drawdown, which concluded in June, ATMIS withdrew 2,000 troops and transferred control of seven militaries to Somali security forces, as mandated by UN Security Council Resolutions 2687 and 2670.