The Africa Energy Indaba conference is the definitive energy event for the continent delivering an annual programme that influences energy policy for Africa. Pivotal issues that impact the African energy sector will be discussed in conjunction with solutions to best alleviate these concerns.

Focused on dialogue and outcomes, the event is to implement shared knowledge on a regional level via the conference’s strategic partners, the World Energy Council, the South African National Energy Association (SANEA) and the African Union Development Agency, to name a few. All outcomes will be documented and consequently deployed at a regional and local level, charting the course for execution and change.

The 13th Africa Energy Indaba 5-day conference will discuss, debate and seek solutions to enable adequate energy access across the continent. Delegates drawn from all continents, represent an unrivalled coalition of industry experts, project developers, financiers, energy users, government officials and energy industry manufacturers. Such luminaries and high-profile speakers will impart practical insights concerning Africa’s dynamic energy realm. Prominent energy leaders confirmed to address the 2021 Africa Energy Indaba include:

– Sean Cleary: Strategic Concepts

– Minister Mathew Nkhuwa: Ministry of Energy, Zambia

– Andre de Ruyter: Eskom

– Dr Daniel Schroth: African Development Bank

– Dep Minister Kornelia Shilunga: Department Energy, Namibia

– Steve Gray: UK Export Finance

– Wale Shonibare: African Development Bank

– Rentia van Tonder: Standard Bank

– Colin FitzRandolph: Actis

– Mohan Vivekanandan: Development Bank of Southern Africa

– Lebogang Mosetu: ECIC

– Francesco La Camera, IRENA

– John Rocha: the dtic

– Thabo Molekoa: Siemens Energy

– Mashale Phumaphi: Shumba Energy

– Olusola Laweson: AIIM

– Christoph Frei: Emerald Technology Ventures

– Dr Clinton Carter-Brown: CSIR

– Eng Ziria Waako: Electricity Regulatory Authority, Uganda

– Lucy Chege: Development Bank of Southern Africa

– Dr Jarrad Wright: NCPC-CSIR

– Johannes Tuwilika: Studer Innotec

– Aaron Leopold: AMDA

– Andy Calitz: International Gas Union

– Kannan Lakmeeharan: McKinsey

– Nico Peterschmidt: Inensus

– Eddington Mazambani: Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority

– Humphrey Wireko: Cross Boundary

– John Smelcer: Globeleq

– Stefano Marani: Renergen

– Darryl Hunt: Dynamic Energy

– Jonathan Berman: Autonomi Capital

– Prof Abubakar Sambo: World Energy Council Nigeria

– Duncan Bonnett: Africa House

– Dr Karen Surridge-Talbot: SANEDI

– Fortune Chasi

– Prashaen Reddy: Kearney

– Dr Ryno Laubscher: University of Cape Town

– Oratile Sematle: Sasol

– Mark Ossel: OSGP Alliance

– Prof Rod Crompton: Wits Business School

– Dave Wright: SANEA

– Niall Kramer: AVA & CDI

– Dr Elham Ibrahim: World Energy Council

– Eghosa Oriaikhi Mabhena: Puma Energy

– Hiten Parmar: uYilo

– Kadri Nassiep: City of Cape Town

– Kudakwashe Ndhlukula: SACREEE

– Dr Mkhulu Mathe: CSIR

– Dr Carsten Rolle: World Energy Council, Germany

– Walter Englert: E&P Focus Africa Consulting

– Prof Jack Fletcher: Hydrogen Energy Applications

Key discussions and debates will extend to decentralised energy supply and mini-grids; the future of oil as well as whether Africa possesses the capabilities to become a hydrogen economy. In addition to the aforementioned, the symposium will unpack the particulars pertaining to Africa’s trilemma along with natural gas and LNG and a low-carbon transport future for Africa. Geo-politics, interdependence and interconnectivity concerning the energy realm, coupled with energy storage, are among the other trending topics to be thoroughly unpacked at this year’s seminar.

The Africa Energy Indaba Exhibition is relevant to entities engaged in showcasing solutions to mitigate energy concerns applicable to Africa. Participating exhibitors have the opportunity to promote their businesses to both local and global industry players, international investors, buyers and governments worldwide. This serves as a platform to validate their commitment to seek the necessary solutions to confront the challenges Africa faces owing to current and future energy demands.

Furthermore, the virtual Market Place Programme affords all exhibitors and conference delegates the opportunity to request online meetings with prominent attendees, speakers, sponsors and investors at the event. Accordingly, attendees can participate in the Marketplace Programme from anywhere in the world, and within the safety of their own home or office.

The Africa Energy Indaba has been well-received in response to Africa’s current energy uncertainties. In realising Africa’s energy vision for a sustainable energy future, dialogue and key outcomes transpiring from this event will provide business growth opportunities for Africa’s energy sector, thereby inspiring transformation in this realm.

The conference will unpack challenges and devise solutions to stay abreast of global energy competitors in this ever-changing energy landscape. Given the heightened pertinence of this year’s agenda, the 2021 annual Africa Energy Indaba will provide instrumental insights to anyone vested in Africa’s energy arena, thereby fortifying all sectors of the continent’s economy.

