Key To Success: Commit To Small Daily Improvements

“If we are really committed to growth, we never stop discovering new dimensions of self and self-expression.”-Oprah WINFREY

Robin Sharma, an accomplished writer and author once noted, “Small daily improvements, when done consistently over time, lead to stunning results.” This profound statement rings true.

It is not a good strategy to do things only when it is convenient to you. To live every day with greatness, pay serious attention to your personal development and self-growth.

If you want to be successful in life, study the life histories of those who have succeeded before you. Successful people have certain qualities in common regardless of where they lived or their fields of endeavor.

Friend, success leaves clues. By studying the lives of successful people, we will get to know their qualities and the principles they used to achieve phenomenal results in their lives. If we integrate their success habits into our own lives, we too shall be successful.

In similar vein, there are characteristics that are common to people who aren’t successful. If we carefully avoid these characteristics, we shall not become failures. There are basic principles governing success. If you apply these principles consistently over time, achieving success will become a lot easier.

Successful people are never really satisfied with what they have done. What others say is good enough is not their good enough. They always believe there is room for improvement. Their personal mantra is to constantly improve.

David J. Anderson once remarked, “An act of leadership is to say that whatever’s happening now is not good enough and suggest or show that we can do better. If you don’t have that, then you don’t have the catalyst for continuous improvement.” Leaders always want products or services that are of the highest quality. They want their organizations to not only exist but to thrive and flourish.

For the firm or company to achieve ultimate success, leaders create a culture of constant and never-ending improvement to guide employees at all levels. The success of the company is their own success.

Everybody in the company is encouraged to do their bit daily to improve. Jim Rohn, a management and leadership expert said, “A good objective of leadership is to help those who are doing poorly to do well and to help those who are doing well to do even better.” If you do your work with excellence, the results should astound you.

Decide area to improve

Whether it is an individual or a corporate entity, there are areas that can be improved. We need to identity what needs to be improved and the steps to be taken to achieve that. Self-discipline, self-confidence and a commitment to excellence are prerequisites for continuous growth.

Mindset counts

The people who have a growth mindset always believe they can do better. They celebrate their successes and encourage themselves to do more. They don’t allow their problems to keep them in a rut. They are solution oriented and look for ways to solve problems they encounter.

The people who have a fixed mindset believe there is nothing they can do to improve their situation. They falsely believe their achievement or problems are cast in stone. They give up and become failures in the long run.

How can we improve our lives and the lives of millions around us with small daily improvements and routines? Consider the following tips and start now beginning with those that resonate with your heart.

Dream big

Think big and dream big. John F. Kennedy dreamed of putting a man on the moon. The Wright Brothers dreamed that humans could fly. Bill Gates had a vision that every home will have a computer connected to the internet. Thomas Edison gave us the incandescent bulb.

These high achievers saw the world as a home for the human race. They believe their achievements should not only benefit them but the rest of the human race. They wanted a quality life for all. They believe anything is possible and disciplined themselves to create it.

When you dream big you set goals. You map out a strategy which shows the steps to take to reach your goals. Big dreams attract big people, those who believe in what you are doing and who are willing and ready to support your endeavours. In short, live a purpose driven life.

Talent and skills matter

What talent and skills do you have? Find a job or work that best suits your talent or skills. Major improvements take time. Make a commitment to learn something new every day, getting a bit better every single day and in the long run you will achieve the success you desire.

To improve upon your performance, get trained. Attend classes or seminars organized by the experts. Get a mentor in your field to coach you on to success. Listen to audio tapes and podcasts to learn new things that are relevant to your career.

Learn time management skills so that you do not waste time on unproductive activities. Use your time wisely to get what is important done every single day. Have a to-do list. Tackle the most important ones first from start to finish and follow through with the less important ones.

Practice to hone your craft

To master anything is not easy. It takes time and a lot of effort. Musicians practice a lot at the music studios before they come on stage to give the beautiful music you so love. You have to hone your skills through constant practice and refinement. This is how you can become an expert in your field.

Be a serious reader

We are in an era of knowledge explosion. New ideas, new technologies and new ways of doing things keep coming every single day. We need knowledge and wisdom to perform at optimum levels. Read books to acquire the needed knowledge and skills to improve upon your performance. By reading books you can tap useful information from superior minds.

Personally I love reading. I read personal development and self-help books a lot. These continue to provide inspiration and insight and have proven useful in my writing career.

Review your habits

Our habits make us what we are. List good habits you would want to integrate into your life. These habits should help you reach your goals in life.

Bad habits can ruin your life. Examine your habits and eliminate the ones that are not helpful to you.

Stop multitasking

You cannot go far in life or your work with multitasking. Multitasking is doing too many things at the same time. Or merely switching between tasks. This can actually make you unproductive and slow down your progress.

Eat well

Eat food that is nutritious and well prepared. Good food will build your physique and make you mentally fit. Make vegetables and fruits part of your diet. These will provide minerals and vitamins your body needs.

Go the extra mile doing your job

Some people perform their duties and carry to the next day what they term unfinished business. By going the extra mile you could get things done in a day. The people who get promotion and salary incentives are those who go the extra mile in the performance of their duties. Going the extra mile will help you accomplish more.

Practice meditation

I know from personal experience that it is not easy to make this a habit. However with effort you will reap the benefits.

Meditation will help relieve you of stress, worry and anxiety. It is also a way of connecting with Higher Power. You may gain divine inspiration, insight and wisdom to do things.

Meditation will make you a wise person. Psalm 119:98-100 says, “Your commandment is with me all the time and makes me wiser than my enemies. I understand more than all my teachers, because I meditate on your instructions. I have greater wisdom than those who are old, because I obey your commands.”

Prayer is power

You need to pray daily. Thank God for the numerous things you are enjoying. We don’t pay for some of the things that sustain life. For instance the natural environment.

The Bible has practical advice for every aspect of life. If you have any problem take it to God in prayer. It is God who gives wisdom. In James 1:5 the word of God says, “But if any of you lack wisdom, you should pray to God, who will give it to you; because God gives generously and graciously to all.”

The tips discussed above will help you as you practice the philosophy of small daily improvements as a success secret. Here is my favourite quote to conclude my thoughts: “We have an innate desire to endlessly learn, grow, and develop. We want to become more than what we already are. Once we yield to this inclination for continuous and never-ending improvement, we lead a life of endless accomplishments and satisfaction.” (Chuck Gallozi).

