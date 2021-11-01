Key Trends and Opportunities in the Ethiopian Construction Market to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Construction in Ethiopia – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025 (H1 2021)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Ethiopian construction industry is expected to expand by 4.7% in real terms in 2021 – up from a growth rate of 3.1% in 2020. Construction activities held up relatively well despite the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The government did not impose a strict lockdown in response to the outbreak, and although it imposed a state of emergency in early April 2020, construction activity was encouraged to continue during the crisis, which helped industry output growth in 2020.

In June 2020, the Ethiopian Council of Ministers approved a budget of over ETB476 billion (US$13.7 billion) for the Financial Year (FY) 2020/2021 (which runs from July 8th, 2020 to July 7th, 2021). The government allocated ETB160.3 (US$4.6 billion) towards capital expenditure, which marks an increase of 22.7% compared to the previous fiscal year’s allocation of ETB130.7 billion (US$4.5 billion). Although the construction industry is forecast to grow this year, a downside risk could arise from the unstable political environment created due to the conflict between the federal government of Ethiopia and the armed rebel group of the Tigray region, that erupted in November 2020. This could weigh on investor confidence, thereby affecting the economy and the construction industry.

The industry is expected to register an annual average growth of 8.3% between 2022 and 2025, supported by investments in transport, electricity, tourism, manufacturing, and industrial park projects. The country aims to become a light manufacturing hub in Africa and a lower-middle-income economy by 2025. To achieve this, it plans to increase the number of operational industrial parks in the country from five in 2018 to 30 by 2025. In June 2020, the government unveiled its 10-year economic development plan, which mainly focuses on the agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and mining sectors. The construction industry’s growth over the long term will also be supported by the government’s focus on improving ease of doing business in the country, with a specific focus on improving the processes involved in obtaining construction permits and getting credit.

This report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into the Ethiopian construction industry, including –

The Ethiopian construction industry’s growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Ethiopian construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Ethiopia. It provides –

Historical (2016-2020) and forecast (2021-2025) valuations of the construction industry in Ethiopia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 COVID-19 Status

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

4.2 Commercial Construction

4.3 Industrial Construction

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

4.6 Institutional Construction

4.7 Residential Construction

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

