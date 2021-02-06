Ghanaian rising music sensation Kwasi Ofosu known by his stage as “KFT” will release his “Heart Break Story” Extended Play (EP) on Valentine’s Day.

The five-track EP talks about his personal relationship, the ups and downs, and how it has perfected him to become a better person as he pursues his dreams of becoming a top Ghanaian musician.

In an interview prior to the release of his EP, KFT revealed that he had gone through emotional stress in a previous relationship but says he had finally built up the courage to share his experience through this EP.

“I want to send out this emotional message to the world pertaining to an ex and the challenges I faced in the relationship especially with the drama, cheating, intense arguments, the emotional distress and mental trauma and I feel like spilling it out through this project,” he said.

All songs come with different genres and each song is an episode of his “Heart Break Story”.

As much of a talented songwriter, rapper, singer, and producer as he is, KFT mixed and mastered all five songs on the EP, a project he is giving from the heart which could possibly make waves.

The EP is set to be made available across various digital platforms on Valentine’s Day February 14th, 2021.