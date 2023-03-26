KG teacher wins overall best teacher award at 2022 GAFEC teachers, school awards

A Kindergarten (KG) teacher at the Central ‘B’ Kindergarten, Burma Camp, has been crowned the overall best teacher at the 2022 Ghana Armed Forces Education Corp (GAFEC) Teachers’ and School Awards and Send-off.

Ms Gloria Delali Xatse beat eight other teachers from both basic and Junior High Schools of five Garrison education centres to win the topmost price.

She took away a double door fridge, a citation and a certificate of honour for her outstanding performance and dedication towards the teaching profession.

Ms Xatse expressed appreciation to the Corp for acknowledging and recognising her work over the period saying she was grateful to the Almighty God for the recognition.

She said it was the second award she was taking since she joined the Unit after servicing as a day care attendant.

She urged other Kindergarten teachers to work hard and see themselves as great people who could inspire and change lives no matter where they found themselves and give their all to the children.

The Garrison JHS, and 37 Military Basic School B, won the most improved schools, while Services Primary and JHS won the Outstanding and best performing school.

A total of 19 retirees were also honoured for diligently serving in their schools for many years ranging between 17 and 39 years.

Cornel Livingstone Yaw Penti, Chief Garrison Education Officer, said the Awards was to celebrate the hard work of five Garrison schools and teachers.

He said the great effort teachers in put into the training of children was priceless, hence the need to continuously appreciate their sacrifice and dedication.

He said teachers were important pillars of children’s life, without which life’s journey would be a lot more difficult.

“Right from our childhood till our adulthood and even beyond, our teachers and mentors, guide us as to how we should move towards our goal. They teach us how to read and write and most importantly prepare us for a world that is full of uncertainties.

“Teachers inspire us to dream and encourage us to strive hard to achieve our goals. They do all of these without a selfish motive.”

Cornel Penti said “there can be no better profession than the one that educates, informs, prepares, inspires, encourages and at the same time also teaches us to inculcate a way of life that is for our betterment.”

He attributed the success of the Unit to their commitment to the service and urged them to summon a new spirit of devotion and responsibility.

“To those who will bring the Unit down; we will defeat you. To those who seek harmony and a congenial atmosphere for teaching and learning, we support you.”

Colonel Penti congratulated all schools and teachers who were awarded and urged them not to rest on their oars, saying the recognition was a motivation to continue working hard.