KGL Foundation, a subsidiary of KGL Group, has initiated a three-day “Inception and Capacity Building Workshop” with 32 other organisations to tackle social development concerns in Ghana.

Mr Elliot Dadey, the Chief Executive Officer of the KGL Foundation explained that the engagement with their partners was centered on different fields which were, Healthcare, Education, Sports, Arts and Culture, Youth Empowerment, and some other areas in their quest to support and impact the various communities in Ghana.

The programme dubbed “Tackling Social Development Concerns in Ghana” saw different organisations shared their ideas on how they would impact the Ghanaian community in their field when given a support from KGL.

Mr Dadey said the main aim of the initiative was to create a Ghanaian society where each individual or organisation had easy access to healthcare and to empower communities to sustain change.

He added that KGL Group was keen on funding their new partners to achieve their goals, hence the decision to assist the organisations to build upon their works and create a community of activists who would be self-sufficient.

He noted that the Foundation was also focused on supporting female adolescents, persons with disabilities, children, orphans, and those with mental and psychological needs.

“We really did a lot of research on these organisations and every partner that we have brought on board, so we potentially see a long-lasting relationship with them,” he added.

Some sections of the workshop were on Communications and Branding, Financial Reporting Template, Funding Modalities and Reporting, Implementation Modalities, and some other categories.

KGL Foundation since its launch have helped in contributing to the development of Ghanaian communities.

Their recent project was the partnership with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to organise the KGL U-17 Champions League which seeks to unearth talents for the various national teams in Ghana.