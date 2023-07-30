KGL Foundation ,Moving Health launch tricycle ambulances

KGL Foundation and Moving Health, both non-governmental organisations have launched and deployed three tricycle ambulances in the Wa East District.

The ambulances which were built locally by Ghanaian Technicians and artisans are designed to serve as emergency vehicles that would convey the sick from communities near Jayiri, Bulenga, and Kundugu communities in the Wa East District.

The ambulances have been designed to withstand the rough and deplorable road networks in the Upper West Region.

They are also equipped with basic health equipment including a stretcher, medical storage facility to store basic medication, a fan and foldable stool which the health provider would sit on, Statement copied to the GNA has said.

Speaking at the launch at Funsi, Mr. Isaac Quansah, Country Director of Moving Health explained why Wa East was chosen to receive the ambulances.

Mr. Quansah said “Wa East is one of Ghana’s poorest and deprived districts lacking among several things including a hospital to cater for the needs of the people in the district.

Moving Health’s decision to donate the tricycle ambulances was influenced by the stress of long-distance travel made by especially pregnant women.”

Mr. Quansah noted that Moving Health is a team of engineers, social workers and health workers who collaborate to design and operate safe and affordable emergency transport for rural communities.

He said KGL Foundation was the first Ghanaian organisation to support Moving Health in building tricycle ambulances.

Dr Damien Punguyire, the Upper West Regional Director of Health Services commended Moving Health and KGL Foundation for the initiative that seeks to improve access to quality and affordable health care.

He said the Ghana Health Service was elated that the private sector continued to contribute to national efforts in achieving health targets under Sustainable Development Goal 3.

He said, “Initiatives of this kind would help reduce among other things maternal mortality in the district.”

Dr Punguyire appealed to KGL Foundation to commit more resources to support the designing and fabrication of more tricycle ambulances for other deprived communities in the Upper West Region.

Nii Ankonu Annorbah-Sarpei, Programmes Manager, KGL Foundation said the foundation was committed to empowering communities to change lives.

Nii Annorbah-Sarpei said the partnership between KGL Foundation and Moving Health was a “cherished one” and same seeks to reflect the foundation’s commitment to Ghanaians in finding solutions to challenges facing Ghana’s health sector.

According to him, health remain one of the thematic areas of the foundation adding, the foundation will continue to invest its resources to complement government efforts and ensure the realisation and achievement of the SDGs.

KGL Foundation is a corporate social responsibility arm set up on behalf of KGL Group.

The foundation focuses on youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, arts and culture, health and sports.