KGL Foundation organises blood donation in Bukom

KGL Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of the KGL Group, has organised a ‘blood drive’ at Bukom.

The donation, which took place at the Bukom park in Jamestown was in partnership with National Blood Service, Princess Marie Louise Children Hospital and Dano Milk.

Speaking in an interview with GNA, Mr. Elliot Dadey, the Chief Executive Officer of KGL Foundation, stated that the exercise was in response to a request from the Princess Marie Louise Children Hospital to assist in saving children who were critically in need of blood to survive.

He said the Foundation was passionate about saving lives and impacting communities, hence the initiative to improve healthcare in the Ga Community.

Mr Dadey said the KGL Foundation had plans of extending the initiative to other communities in Ghana.

Mr Rockson Obeng, the Administrative Manager of Princess Marie Louise Children Hospital, said the main idea behind the partnership with KGL Foundation was to raise blood to save children.

Jonas Moli Bello, Senior Blood Donor Recruitment Officer at the National Blood Service, commended KGL Foundation and Princess Marie Louise Children Hospital for the initiative and urged them to continue to support the National Blood Service.

The KGL Foundation is a non-governmental organisation dedicated to building a stronger and more inclusive Ghana.

The Foundation also facilitates a positive change in the lives of disadvantaged communities by providing them with opportunities to develop and become self-dependent.