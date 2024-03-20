KGL Foundation Supports Keta Flood Victims

Source: Michael Foli Jackidy

In the wake of the recent floods that have disrupted lives in Keta and other communities in the Southern Volta and beyond, the KGL Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization, has extended a helping hand to the affected communities. The foundation’s commitment to social responsibility shone brightly as they organized health screenings, blood donation drives, and distributed relief items to support those struggling in the aftermath of the disaster.

The Programs Manager of KGL Foundation, Nii Annorbah-Sarpei, emphasized the foundation’s dedication to assisting communities in times of need. “As part of our social responsibility, the KGL Foundation stands with the people of Keta during this challenging period. We are here to provide assistance and support in any way we can,” he spoke to News Ghana on behalf of the CEO, Dr. Elliot Daddey.

The KGL Foundation’s commitment to social responsibility and community welfare continues to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by the floods. Their swift and comprehensive response reflects a dedication to standing by the people of Keta during their time of need.

Medical professionals and volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure that individuals received the necessary medical attention and care. The team conducted comprehensive health screenings to identify health issues among flood victims.

Understanding the critical need for blood donations, especially in times of emergency, the KGL Foundation organized a blood donation drive. The response from the community was overwhelming, with many individuals stepping forward to donate blood to replenish local supplies.

“Blood is a precious resource, and the outpouring of support from the community has been truly heartening,” Annorbah-Sarpei remarked, expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the cause.

In addition to health support, the foundation distributed essential relief items to affected households. These items, including food supplies, clean water, blankets, and hygiene kits, aim to alleviate the immediate hardships faced by families in the aftermath of the floods.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta, Emmanuel Gemegah, received the items and expressed his profound gratitude to the KGL Foundation for their timely assistance. “We are grateful for the support provided by the KGL Foundation. These relief items will go a long way in helping families rebuild their lives,” said Gemegah.

Gemegah also emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in times of crisis, stating, “It is heartwarming to see organizations like KGL stepping up to support our community. Together, we can overcome the challenges posed by the floods and emerge stronger.”

As the recovery efforts continue, the KGL Foundation remains steadfast in its pledge to support the community and assist in rebuilding efforts. Through their ongoing initiatives and compassionate outreach, they strive to create a more resilient and united community for the future.