KGL Group Executive Chairman Alex Apau Dadey Donates GHS 100,000 to Sports Development in Mfantsipim.

The Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Mr. Alex Apau Dadey, warmly welcomed a delegation from the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) to the KGL House as part of a courtesy call that underscored a shared commitment to education, sports, and youth empowerment.

The visit, graced by esteemed alumni including former MOBA President Capt. Paul Forjoe, Newly inducted Abusuapanin of MOBA, Moses Kwesi Baiden Jr and Ambassador Ashim Morton, highlighted the strong bond between Mfantsipim and its distinguished alumni network.

During the meeting, Mr. Dadey, a proud alumnus of Mfantsipim, reflected on his formative years at the school, emphasizing the discipline, leadership, and competitive spirit that shaped his journey.

As a former top athlete excelling in the 100m and 200m races, he reiterated how sports instilled handwork, resilience and teamwork, values that continue to guide his leadership in Corporate Ghana.

In reaffirming his commitment to sports development, he donated a GHS 100,000 cash prize to support Mfantsipim’s sports initiatives and introduced the Alex Dadey Sportsman of the Year Award, an annual GHS 10,000 prize to be awarded to the most deserving sportsman each year at Mfantsipim’s Speech and Prize Giving Day.

The esteemed Executive Chairman Mr. Dadey announced a mentorship scheme in partnership with KGL Group, designed to equip young MOBA professionals with industry-ready skills for the Ghanaian job market.

Reverend Ebenezer Aidoo, Headmaster of Mfantsipim School, extended heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Dadey for his contributions, underscoring Mfantsipim’s legacy of balancing academic excellence with talent development. He proudly highlighted the school’s victory in the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz, a testament to its long-standing commitment to academic and intellectual growth.

However, he emphasized that Mfantsipim’s mission goes beyond just academic excellence, actively identifying and nurturing student-athletes from all corners of the country through grassroots scouting and recruitment.

Speaking on KGL Group’s broader commitment to sports, Mr. Dadey passionately stated:

“Sports is more than just a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative at KGL; it is a key pillar of our corporate strategy. We are deeply invested in the development of grassroots football through the Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship, led by the KGL Foundation, to nurture young talent from across the country. We are also proud sponsors of the Black Stars, reinforcing national pride and the promotion of Ghanaian culture through sports.”

“Beyond football, we have also made strategic investments in other sports disciplines. Through NLA 590 Mobile, we continue to support the promotion of boxing, expanding our impact on the broader sports industry in Ghana.”

Abusua Panyin Moses Baiden, in his address, called for streamlining MOBA’s processes, particularly in funds acquisition and dissemination, to ensure sustained development.

He advocated for the sustenance of the MOBA Secretariat, a dedicated body to drive effective alumni engagement. As a former school goalkeeper, he emphasized the holistic learning approach Mfantsipim upholds, blending academics with sports, and expressed profound gratitude to Mr. Dadey for his unwavering support, particularly his instrumental role in the Mfantsipim Sports Complex project—a symbol of excellence fostering young athletes.

Former MOBA President Capt. Paul Forjoe and Ambassador Ashim Morton commended Mr. Dadey for his generous support, stressing the long-term impact of the donation on Mfantsipims sports infrastructure and the continued growth of MOBA as a prestigious alumni brand.

The event concluded with a call for deeper collaboration between KGL Group and MOBA to foster youth empowerment and national development through sports and education.