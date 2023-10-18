KGL Group opens ultra-modern office complex

The KGL Group of companies has out doored their State-of-the-Art Office Building Complex, the KGL House, located at Ndabaningi Sithole road, Labone.

The KGL House, which took three years to complete, will accommodate all the subsidiaries and affiliate partners of the KGL Group of companies.

The subsidiaries are KGL Technology Limited- Digital Innovation, Fintech, KGL Capital Limited- Equity, Trade, Finance, Fund Management, KGL Foundation-Social Accountability (CSR Division of Group), Keed Ghana Limited-Tech Solutions, E-Games Development, Birchfield (Ghana) Limited-Logistics, Property Development, Fuel Automation Ghana Limited – Fuel Ecosystem Management, Keed Digital Company Limited-Mobile financial Services

The building was officially commissioned by the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Oseadeeyo Nana Kwasi Akuffo III, Omanhene of the Akuapem Traditional area and is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Alex Apau Dadey Snr., lifelong educationist, and father of Executive Chairman of the Group, Mr. Alex Apau Dadey.

In his address, Mr. Alex Apau Dadey, Executive Chairman of the KGL Group highlighted on the contribution of all stakeholders.

He added, “This magnificent complex stands as a symbol of the KGL Group’s unwavering determination to lead, inspire, and change the digital landscape. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and collaborative workspaces, KGL House is designed to foster creativity, encourage collaboration, and ignite the sparks of innovation. It will be a place where ideas come to life, where dreams turn into reality, and where the future will be shaped.

”Today, as we stand on the cusp of a new era, let us reflect on the journey that brought us here. Let us remember the challenges we have overcome, the lessons we have learnt, and the milestones we have achieved.

“We owe our success not only to our exceptional team but also to the unwavering support of our clients, partners, and stakeholders. Together, we have built a legacy of trust, innovation, and integrity”.

Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, Omanhene of the Akuapem Traditional Area, and Chairman of the occasion highlighted the outstanding contributions made by the KGL Group in the area of Philanthropy.

He remarked, “The KGL Group, through its’ foundation has been at the forefront, leading and supporting however they can, just to ensure they leave whichever community they visit a better place than they came to meet. I applaud them for their contributions to Okuapeman”.

Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo applauded the outstanding work of the KGL Group in the areas of job creation and charged the organisation not to rest on their laurels, but to continue on that trajectory for global recognition.