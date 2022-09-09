KGL Group partner GFA to launch new betting platform

Keed Ghana Limited, subsidiaries of the KGL Group has partnered the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to launch the Footy Cash bet platform.

The deal between the two parties is for a period of two years as it seeks to invest in Ghana football through the Footy Cash bet initiative.

Mr. Ken Mpare, the Director of KGL Technology and Keed Ghana Limited during the launch on Thursday at the GFA headquarters, said the Footy Cash initiative aims to help and develop Ghana football and also to enrich the domestic leagues comprising the betPawa Premier League, Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League and the Access Bank Division One League.

“Footy Cash is a pool bet game designed to engage football lovers and supporters who have the thrill of winning cash to enjoy our Ghanaian game,” he added.

Mr Mpare said the KGL Group was keen on developing sports in Ghana, particularly football, hence the initiatives to support the GFA.

He stated that the new betting platform would not only come with giving football lovers the chance to place bets, but also provide them with the simplicity and the ease of winning more money.

He urged football fans to get involved in the new betting platform which promises to be more exciting and fun.

Mr. Kurt Simeone Okraku, the President of the GFA said his administration in the last few months, had been creating wealth for the various clubs via sponsorship engagements, hence the need to now focus on the fans and supporters of the various clubs.

He stated that the initiative was part of efforts for the “Bring back the love” agenda which the GFA has been pushing in the past two years he took office.

“What we are experiencing today is part of our strategy to make our fans comfortable so we can come back to the love of the game,” he added.

According to him, revenue gained from the Footy Cash bet initiative would be used for infrastructure development in football which would benefit the clubs.

“Our game needs a lot of infrastructure, our pitches are poor, there are no lights at the various stadia and there is no night football, so this will also help us to fix the fundamentals.”

Football lovers can launch the Footy Cash platform by dialing * 961# and follow the prompt to play with as low as GH₵ 5 to win GH₵1,000.

The platform also gives fans the opportunity to win more than GH₵1,000 in the jackpot section.