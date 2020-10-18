The KGL Group has received “The Most Outstanding Customer Award” from the Management of Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited.

The Award was presented to Mr. Alex Dadey, Executive Chairman of KGL by Nana Dwomoh Benneh, a Management member of Stanbic Bank when a delegation from the Bank paid a courtesy call on the KGL Group at the Company’s Head Office at Labone in Accra.

Receiving the Award, Mr. Dadey, said his outfit and Stanbic Bank had discussions about a possible partnership to share expertise in all areas for customer benefits and satisfaction.

He said the partnership was to bring the expertise of the KGL Group in the digital space fully on board aimed at improving the quality of service of the Stanbic Bank, adding that, “the KGL Group currently worked with the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and some other institutions.”

Mr. Dadey also revealed some achievements of the KGL Group in the last three years of existence in the digitalization space with an employee strength of over 100 personnel.

Nana Benneh on behalf of Stanbic Bank said the partnership between the two institutions was aimed at improving the services beyond the regular banking traditions in providing services to customers and clients.

He said the two institutions had grown together as service providers and that there was the need to maintain and strengthen the relationship between them to promote the businesses they both run for the benefit and satisfaction of customers and clients.

The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Finance recently launched three key policy initiatives namely; the National Financial Inclusion and Development Strategy, the Digital Financial Services Policy and the Cash-Lite Roadmap aimed at strengthening financial inclusion to accelerate and shift the economy to digitalization.

“In line with the aforementioned three policy initiatives, the KGL Group has positioned itself to become one of the very best platforms in order to support Government and other organizations to achieve the digitalization policy of Government, and also compete fairly on the global market.”

The KGL Group comprises KGL Technology Limited, a licensed Online Lotto Marketing Company responsible for the operation of *959#, and a sister company, KEED-NLA responsible for the operation of *987# known as Lucky 3.

The KGL Group has been at the forefront of providing topnotch technical services as well as lending world class expertise to its partner companies such as the NLA and others.