KGL Group’s Executive Chairman Honoured as CEO of the Year for Third Consecutive Time at the 9th Ghana CEO Summit.

— A Testament to Purpose-Driven Innovation, Ethical Leadership, and Impactful Stewardship

In a compelling affirmation of visionary leadership and transformative innovation, Mr. Alex Apau Dadey, Executive Chairman of KGL Group, was named CEO of the Year – Group Business Sector (Private Sector) for the third consecutive time, as well as CEO of the Year – Public Private Partnership (PPP) Technology Sector, at the 9th Ghana CEO Excellence Awards.

The Ghana CEO Summit convened over 500 top CEOs, heads of state, entrepreneurs, and policymakers from across West Africa and beyond, under the theme “Leading Ghana’s Economic Reset: Transforming Business and Governance for a Sustainable Futuristic Economy.” It served as a high-level platform for private-public dialogue on leadership, digital innovation, sustainability, and ethical governance.

Mr. Dadey’s double recognition not only celebrates his exceptional leadership within Ghana’s private sector but also affirms his unwavering commitment to responsible corporate stewardship, ethical business practices, and innovation with impact. Under his guidance, KGL Technology, a subsidiary of the Group, has been at the forefront of digital transformation across ICT, gaming, and telecommunications—culminating in the company’s No. 1 ranking in ICT at the Ghana Club 100 Awards.

In his acceptance remarks, Mr. Dadey expressed deep appreciation for the recognition, emphasizing that the honour was not his alone:

“I am profoundly humbled by this honour. This recognition is not a personal achievement but a reflection of the extraordinary commitment of the entire KGL Group team. I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to our partners and stakeholders, whose trust and collaboration have been instrumental in our journey. Together, we have shown that purpose-driven innovation can unlock tremendous value—not just for business, but for communities and our country at large.”

He also extended his appreciation to the President of the Republic for his attendance and fostering a collaborative national dialogue with the private sector:

“My sincere appreciation goes to His Excellency the President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama whose openness to collaboration with the private sector reflects visionary leadership. By recognizing the private sector not as mere economic actors but as true engines of progress, this administration has created a fertile ground for innovation and shared prosperity. We are stronger when government and industry move in sync toward the same goal: building a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready Ghana.”

Throughout the summit, Mr. Dadey underscored the importance of homegrown, inclusive solutions to Africa’s developmental challenges. He cited KGL Group’s innovative approach to Public-Private partnerships as a shining example of how Ghana’s economy can evolve for the better.

“Every region faces unique challenges, and our role as African entrepreneurs is to design technology that adapts to our realities,” Mr. Dadey noted during a fireside discussion with TV3’s Kemini Amanor.

“At KGL Group, we believe the most sustainable solutions are those created by us, for us.” The Group continues to lead with strong corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and transparency, setting a benchmark for responsible enterprise across Ghana.

At the heart of KGL’s mission is a deeply held belief: business must be a force for good. This ethos finds expression through the KGL Foundation, the CSR arm of the Group, which champions causes in education, health, and social empowerment. From investing in vulnerable communities to supporting young entrepreneurs, the Group’s impact resonates far beyond the business landscape.

Mr. Dadey’s recognition at the 9th Ghana CEO Summit reaffirms his enduring impact on Ghana’s private sector and his instrumental role in positioning KGL Group as a leader in ethical, inclusive, and innovative business practices. His legacy is one of leadership that inspires, technology that transforms and includes, and a business philosophy rooted in empathy, integrity, and nation-building.