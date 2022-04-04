KGL Launches Its CSR Arm; KGL Foundation 

KGL Group has launched its Corporate Social Responsibility arm, the KGL Foundation to support the needy overcome the challenges of the time.

The Foundation which was launched in Accra last Friday, reflects the commitment of the KGL Group to providing sustainable social intervention programmes in the fields of health and sports, entrepreneurship and Youth Empowerment, culture and arts in Ghana.

Speaking at the ceremony, Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, Alex Dadey, said, “I am indeed humbled by your presence on this august occasion of the formal launch of the KGL Foundation.”

According to him, it was moments like these, when the world is facing uncertain times; that “the need to support each other becomes fundamental to our hopes of overcoming these challenging times”.

The KGL Foundation, he said is the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the KGL Group, while autonomous, plays a very important role in their developmental vision.

“As a Group, our vision is clear and within reach: Becoming a power house in digitalization across Ghana and emerging markets across the sub-region by capitalizing on our portfolio of strong operating companies across diverse areas of expertise,” he stated.

Mr. Dadey disclosed that Corporate Social Responsibility is a bedrock of the KGL Group’s operations and that KGL Foundation reflects the commitment of the Group to providing sustainable social intervention programmes in the fields of health and sports, entrepreneurship and Youth Empowerment, culture and arts in Ghana.

He also stated that the foundation’s aim is to make a lasting difference, bring hope, joy and most importantly, leave everything they touch better than it used to be.

“I am immensely proud of work done by the foundation so far. Of personal delight is the refurbishment of the A. A Dadey Assembly Hall for the Okuapeman Senior High School, reference to the video we just watched, in honour of one of the first Headmaster’s of the school, my father, Dr. Alex Apau Dadey of blessed memory. In the area of healthcare, the Foundation has supported Kokrokoo and Asaase Foundations respectively, to provide incubators and dialysis machines to hospitals across the nation further reiterates our desire to see lasting change in the communities we operate in. We have also funded the equipping of the Fadama Health facility in New Fadama, a very deprived area of Accra,” Mr. Dadey stated.

“I am particularly passionate about Youth Empowerment. My firm belief in nurturing the next generation of Leaders is fundamental to all the Foundation stands for. I am very hopeful that names like Baba Sulemana Bangaham, Tsatsu Mawusenam and Justice Babigama, and all other beneficiaries of our scholarship program will soon play prominent roles in our society and country as a whole,” he hinted.

He said the foundation’s collaboration with the West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement for the annual entrepreneurial training program for selected Post Graduate students to champion youth education, entrepreneurship and employment in agribusiness further highlights their desire to make entrepreneurship a more attractive proposition for the next generation.

He also said that the KGL Group has been the main sponsors of our national team, the Black Stars for a while now. At a time when all hope was lost in them, we made a decision to invest heavily in terms of Financial and brand building. If you have the courage to admit mistakes, things can be turned around.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the KGL Foundation, Elliot Dadey said, significant collaborations have already been built for the sustainability of the Foundation, adding, “It is my belief, as an entrepreneur that wealth creation and poverty eradication through job creation are two sides of the same coin. This is why I also believe that every entrepreneur has to be a philanthropist.”

He disclosed that the foundation been the CSR arm of the KGL Group, the KGL Foundation is dedicated to realizing a Ghanaian society that is healthy, innovative and self-developed.

“Our end goal is for every marginalized community in Ghana has the means to self-development and improvement, so that they can be the architects of their own dreams.

“As a Diasporan, I have been blessed with the opportunity to live and work in different countries, learn their cultures, languages and ways of living. But I was raised by proud Ghanaians, who taught me that no matter where I go, I must represent my culture,” he stated.

He noted that issues that persist in this country are many, but it was his believe that if we face them together, we can work towards a stronger and more inclusive Ghana.

The official launch of the Foundation which emerged since 2021 was attended by high profile personalities including the First Lady, the Second Lady, Rebbeca Akufo Addo and Samira Bawumia respectively.