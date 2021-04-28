The Greater Accra branch of the Association of Lotto Marketing Companies has disassociated itself from press conference and meetings staged by the Concerned Lotto Marketing Companies (LMCS) against the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

According to them, the reason adduced by the Concerned Lotto Marketing Companies is untenable since their National Executives are already in talks with the current Management of the NLA in a bid to introduce measures based on proposals they have submitted to them, which include some innovations that will ensure that as LMCs continue to be in business.

In a statement issued by the leadership, they averred that “the prospects look very good for our members.”

They stated that KGL Technology Limited is also a lotto marketing company, which has been granted license by the Board of the NLA under the lotto Act 2006(Act 722) to operate online lotto, so therefore, is permitted by law to operate as such and that the major problem confronting the NLA and which the LMCs rather are in massive encroachment with the Banker-to-Banker operators.

“Their agents and writers who have covered 75% of NLA market for so many years with impunity without paying anything to the NLA. Even now that they claim to have obtained some licenses, which seems to be under some suspicious terms, what they are paying to the NLA can be described as miserly donations which is nothing to write home about as compared to what KGL has paid to the NLA for only one year but is not making ugly noises like them. The modus operandi of the Banker-to-Banker is such that if care is not taken, the NLA would completely collapse.”

They noted that because of the nefarious activities of the Banker-to-Banker against the NLA that has compelled the Authority to introduce the electronic sales (*959# powered by KGL) for the 5/90 game which is the most popular product of the Authority among others.

The Greater Accra branch of the Association of Lotto Marketing Companies has called on the Government, the NLA and the Media not to pay any attention to the Concerned Lotto Marketing Companies.

They said, their policy is to help the NLA to promote policies and programmes that would ensure an integrated growth where the Authority would grow together with all its stakeholders including all the LMCs without any hindrance and anything that would undermine this agenda “would not be countenanced.”

“We wish to state in clear terms that, KGL is not the one destroying the business of Lotto Marketing Companies but rather the increasing operations of Banker – to-Banker lottery,” they averred.

