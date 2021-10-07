KGL pumps US$1 million into Juvenile Football for five years

The KGL Foundation has agreed with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to pump US$One million to sponsor the Juvenile football in Ghana.

This was announced on Wednesday, October 6, after the GFA and KGL unveiled a groundbreaking sponsorship deal at a media event in Accra.

The five-year sponsorship deal would see KGL pump about US$150,000 yearly into Juvenile football and also Juvenile Clubs from across the country are also expected to receive 100 sets of jerseys and 100 sets of bibs yearly for the next 5 years.

Mr. Kurt Okraku, the GFA President, expressed delight and praised KGL for showing enormous support for football in the country including the Black Stars.

He said, “I’m super-excited that today we are announcing an amazing relationship between the GFA and KGL.

KGL foundation gives hope to the hopeless and improves the capacity of young people.

“Today’s announcement offers amazing opportunities to our younger brothers who aspire to be big footballers in our country.”

The GFA President reiterated the investment the Association had made over the years towards reviving juvenile football across the country, saying “Colts football had not been played in Ghana for years but thankfully we brought it back and across all the 10 regions juvenile is being played.

“The GFA invested about 100,000 dollars into the development of football at the regional level in the purchase of football which are being used by juvenile clubs.

“We also introduced the catch them young referees which is aimed at encouraging young persons with enormous passion for refereeing. So this year all our juvenile matches are officiated by kids.

“Beyond that we have reduced the burden on our colts clubs by scrapping the payment of referee fees”.

The Ghana Premier League and Division One League clubs are to register 10 youth players in their 40-man squads for the season.

The CEO of KGL Foundation Mr. Alex Dadey said the support to the Juvenile league was in furtherance with their recent financial support to the Black Stars.

“We are happy to partner the GFA again after sponsoring the Black Stars. After that we spoke about helping to project the image of Ghana football. This is in line with our corporate social responsibility as a company”, he added.