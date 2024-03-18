KGL Technology Congratulates Sammi Awuku On His Election As Vice President Of The African Lotteries Association

KGL Technology Limited, a leading Ghanaian-owned technology service provider, enthusiastically congratulates Mr. Sammy Awuku, Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) of Ghana, on his election as Vice President of the African Lotteries Association (ALA).

This achievement not only brings honour to Ghana but also represents a significant milestone for the lottery industry across Africa.

Sammy Awuku’s appointment as Vice President of ALA during the General Meeting in Casablanca, Morocco, on March 8, 2024, is a momentous occasion. It marks the first instance where a Director-General from an English-speaking country has ascended to this esteemed position since the ALA’s inception in 1981. His outstanding leadership and steadfast dedication to fostering transparency, integrity, and innovation within the lottery sector have earned him widespread recognition and respect.

Since assuming the role of Director-General at the National Lottery Authority in August 2021, Mr. Awuku has exhibited remarkable leadership in revitalizing the organization. He has steered the authority away from financial losses, substantial debts, and employee disengagement, transforming it into a thriving entity today. This bodes well for the future of the African Lottery Authority, with his election heralded as a positive development for the organization’s prospects.

As a subsidiary of the KGL Group of companies, KGL Technology Limited takes pride in supporting initiatives that drive growth and improvement within the lottery industry in Ghana and across Africa. Serving as digital and online partners to the National Lottery Association, KGL Technology has been at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge technical services and advancing Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.

Alex Apau Dadey, Executive Chairman of the KGL Group of companies Limited, commented, “We congratulate Sammy Awuku on this significant achievement and recognize his contributions to the advancement of the lottery sector in Ghana and Africa. His appointment as Vice President of the African Lotteries Association not only highlights his exceptional leadership abilities but also showcases Ghana’s expanding influence within the global lottery landscape. His positive impact on Ghana’s lottery sector is evident in the transformation of the NLA into a success story. As proud partners of the NLA, KGL Technology remains dedicated to advocating for innovation and technology in the lottery industry, and we look forward to collaborating with Mr. Awuku and ALA to champion excellence and innovation in the sector.”